Ricketts describes citizen flood response as Nebraska's finest hour

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday saluted dozens of Nebraskans who helped save lives during Nebraska's devastating billion-dollar flooding last March, describing the response to the natural disaster as "Nebraska's finest hour."

"Nebraskans stepped up to help save neighbors," the governor said during a ceremonial tribute in the Capitol Rotunda.

"It will forever be an example of what it means to be a Nebraskan," he said.

The disaster that unfolded nine months ago was fed by snowfall, rain and melting ice flows that rushed downstream wreaking havoc, flooding farmland, sweeping away livestock, tearing up roads and bridges, isolating and endangering farms and communities.

"People were stepping up to help because it was the right thing to do," Ricketts said.

"It was the worst natural disaster in the state's history," the governor said.

The ceremony, in which honorees were presented with awards by the governor and first lady Susanne Shore while a photographer captured the moment for each recipient, was held in a Capitol that celebrates past achievements and major events in the state's history with works of art.