Ricketts describes citizen flood response as Nebraska's finest hour

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday saluted dozens of Nebraskans who helped save lives during Nebraska's devastating billion-dollar flooding last March, describing the response to the natural disaster as "Nebraska's finest hour."
"Nebraskans stepped up to help save neighbors," the governor said during a ceremonial tribute in the Capitol Rotunda.
"It will forever be an example of what it means to be a Nebraskan," he said.
The disaster that unfolded nine months ago was fed by snowfall, rain and melting ice flows that rushed downstream wreaking havoc, flooding farmland, sweeping away livestock, tearing up roads and bridges, isolating and endangering farms and communities.
"People were stepping up to help because it was the right thing to do," Ricketts said.
"It was the worst natural disaster in the state's history," the governor said.
The ceremony, in which honorees were presented with awards by the governor and first lady Susanne Shore while a photographer captured the moment for each recipient, was held in a Capitol that celebrates past achievements and major events in the state's history with works of art.
The ceremony unfolded in front of this year's decorated Capitol Christmas tree and included a special salute to Nebraska National Guard air crews who participated in rescue and supply missions along with representatives of 17 local fire departments who played a rescue role.
Among the honorees was James Wilke, a Columbus farmer, who died when his tractor plunged into the water from a bridge that collapsed while he was attempting to save a motorist stranded by floodwaters.
During the hour-long ceremony, many of the people who were honored or recognized filtered out of the Rotunda before the event concluded in order to return to their work.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, adjutant general of the Nebraska National Guard, and Bryan Tuma, assistant director of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, participated in the ceremony.
A Salute to Nebraska's Flood Heroes is scheduled for next Oct. 17 in Lincoln, with details to be announced later.
