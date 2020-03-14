Ricketts confronts coronavirus with Nebraska Medical Center at his side

Gov. Pete Ricketts has had to rearrange his time, attention and priorities to tackle the coronavirus challenge that has crept into his state, but he says he feels "very, very blessed" to have the acquired knowledge, talent and resources of the University of Nebraska Medical Center at his side.

A governor who has been a manager in the private sector and is generally viewed as a quick learner has moved coronavirus to the top of his to-do list, with a growing understanding of how to measure its threat in Nebraska and how he should respond.

"It certainly is the item that takes the most time now," Ricketts said, the virus sharing top priority with property tax relief.

"I'm prioritizing the coronavirus ahead of everything else, bumping other issues off the schedule," Ricketts said during an interview Friday afternoon in the governor's office.

Ricketts said he'll "support 100%" the decisions of any Nebraska school superintendent or school board to shut down classes while reserving his own authority to order a statewide school shutdown if presence of the virus begins to reach certain designated thresholds that bump into the designation of "community spread."

"I have no plan to shut down the Capitol," he said, but that's a premature question when the future is hidden from view.