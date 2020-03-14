You are the owner of this article.
Ricketts confronts coronavirus with Nebraska Medical Center at his side
Ricketts confronts coronavirus with Nebraska Medical Center at his side

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference on the coronavirus Friday at the state Capitol.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Gov. Pete Ricketts has had to rearrange his time, attention and priorities to tackle the coronavirus challenge that has crept into his state, but he says he feels "very, very blessed" to have the acquired knowledge, talent and resources of the University of Nebraska Medical Center at his side.

A governor who has been a manager in the private sector and is generally viewed as a quick learner has moved coronavirus to the top of his to-do list, with a growing understanding of how to measure its threat in Nebraska and how he should respond.

"It certainly is the item that takes the most time now," Ricketts said, the virus sharing top priority with property tax relief.

"I'm prioritizing the coronavirus ahead of everything else, bumping other issues off the schedule," Ricketts said during an interview Friday afternoon in the governor's office.

Ricketts said he'll "support 100%" the decisions of any Nebraska school superintendent or school board to shut down classes while reserving his own authority to order a statewide school shutdown if presence of the virus begins to reach certain designated thresholds that bump into the designation of "community spread."

"I have no plan to shut down the Capitol," he said, but that's a premature question when the future is hidden from view. 

There had been no discovery of the presence of the virus in Lincoln when the governor sat down for the interview.

Ricketts said he plans to rely as much as possible on anticipated federal funding assistance to battle the virus, although he said $20 million has been tucked away into legislative "placeholder bills" to help provide state funding support through the Department of Health and Human Services and the governor's emergency fund.

Vice President Mike Pence, who has been designated by President Donald Trump to lead the federal effort to combat the virus, has remained in close contact, Ricketts said. 

The governor met with Pence at the White House last week, the latest in a string of recent trips to the White House that probably have made the governor an increasingly familiar figure to officials in the Trump administration. 

"The vice president makes weekly phone calls to all the governors," Ricketts said, "and I always brag about UNMC."

The medical school in Omaha and partner Nebraska Medicine have become major national players in the coronavirus battle, acting as a designated treatment center.

But the center also has been viewed as a global leader in combating highly infectious diseases since it took the leading role in caring for patients during the 2014 Ebola outbreak. 

Ricketts urged Nebraskans to practice "common-sense hygiene," washing hands frequently and forgoing handshakes while embracing "the elbow bump," which is the way he greets visitors now.  

"And we want people to stay home if they feel at risk," he said.

Ricketts said he gave Catholic Archbishop George Lucas "a head's-up" about recommendations that crowds be held to a maximum of 250 people. 

Preventative measures need to keep "a focus on the elderly," he said. 

"It's a learning experience for everyone," Ricketts said, "and I'm confident that we have the right leadership in place," including members of his cabinet who are "all tasked and prepared" to play their role.

