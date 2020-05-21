Ricketts announces timeline to get bars up and running, reduce travel restrictions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Beginning June 1, most of Nebraska will begin Phase 2 of Gov. Pete Ricketts' directive health measure, he said Thursday.

Specifically, that means bars will be allowed to operate under the same rules that have allowed restaurants to reopen in the last week or so.

They will be limited to 25 people or fewer and social distancing rules will apply. In addition, patrons will be seated at tables -- 6 feet apart from each other -- and no party can be larger than six people. Servers will also be required to wear face masks.

In addition, non-contact sports like baseball, softball, volleyball, tennis, golf and rodeo will be allowed to resume June 1. Team sports can begin playing games June 18.

Ricketts also loosened restrictions on travel. While international travel will still require two weeks of self-quarantine on return, that is no longer the case regarding state-to-state travel.

However, he did suggest that travelers "use common sense" in choosing places to visit.

This is a developing story. Check back to JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com. On Twitter @psangimino

