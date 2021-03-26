Restaurant, Easter buffet returning to Mahoney State Park

After closing more than four months ago, the restaurant at Mahoney State Park’s Peter Kiewit Lodge will soon reopen with a new name and new vendor.

The View at Mahoney, scheduled to open April 1, will replace Caddy’s Parkside Grill, which closed in late November, citing diminished demand for eat-in dining during the pandemic.

“We’re excited about it,” said Jake Rodiek, the park's superintendent. “It will be nice to have people back.”

And to try get more of them back, the Game and Parks Commission will waive its entry permit requirement in April for guests who travel to come to eat at the restaurant. “If that’s their main purpose, they’re welcome to come out and give it a try.”

The View at Mahoney will offer several menus, including fine dining, traditional dining such as burgers and sandwiches, children’s meals, gluten-free foods and pizza, Rodiek said. It also will offer catering, sandwiches and sodas to go, and delivery to cabins, lodge rooms, campsites and the Ashland area. Its operators should have their liquor license by May.