The Nebraska Department of Transportation said a highway bridge east of Pender closed since flooding in March is set to reopen Saturday.
Flood waters from Logan Creek damaged a bridge approach and severely scoured the adjacent channel. Officials said the flooding undercut the bridge supports, impacting the bridge’s ability to support traffic.
Valley Corp. performed repairs under a $2.3 million emergency contract. Work began July 1 and was wrapped up ahead of schedule.
“As we continue progress in restoring our transportation system after historic flooding earlier this year, the partnerships we have with our contractors such as Valley Corporation and the local community make the reopening of this highway ahead of schedule possible,” said Transportation Department Director Kyle Schneweis. “It has been a top priority to get this roadway open as soon as possible, and it is a day to celebrate as mobility is restored for the community.”
Flood-related work continues to reopen stretches of Nebraska highways 11, 13, 57 and 121 in northeast Nebraska.