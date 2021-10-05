Remains of World War II sailor from Nebraska identified

The remains of a 20-year-old Nebraska sailor killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified nearly 80 years after his death.

On Monday, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that Navy Fireman 1st Class Denis J. Hiskett from Nebraska City was accounted for earlier this year.

In 1941, Hiskett was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Pearl Harbor when attacked by Japanese aircraft. The attack resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Hiskett.

In 1947, the American Graves Registration Service was only able to confirm the identifications of 35 men and buried the unidentified remains in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

In 2015, accounting agency personnel exhumed the USS Oklahoma unknowns from the cemetery for analysis. Using dental and anthropological analysis, scientists identified Hiskett's remains.

Hiskett’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the cemetery. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Hiskett will be buried Dec. 11 in Mission Hills, California.

