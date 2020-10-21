Remains of missing person found in Saunders County, investigation indicates

Human remains were found in Saunders County on Tuesday that appear to be those of a man previously reported missing in the county, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Deputies were called to a site in a tree line near County Road 17 just south of County Road M on Tuesday afternoon about 3 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday to confirm the identification of the man and his cause of death, the news release said.
Family of the man were notified, the sheriff's office said.
