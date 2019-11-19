Missouri law enforcement officers are investigating after a Nebraska man reported finding human remains in a livestock trailer he had just purchased.
Friday, the man found a large tub full of dirt in the trailer, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, and had emptied it on the driveway of his ranch south of Hershey. He discovered what he thought were human remains — which deputies confirmed — along with personal items.
The sheriff's office believes the remains may be connected to the slaying of a pair of Wisconsin brothers who were thought to have been killed in northwest Missouri.
Sheriff's deputies from Caldwell County, Missouri, determined the remains may have belonged to one of the homicide victims. The agency's investigators, along with the Missouri State Police, flew to Nebraska to pick up the remains Friday evening and continue their investigation.
Garland Nelson, a 25-year-old Missouri farmer, is accused of fatally shooting 35-year-old Nick Diemel and 24-year-old Justin Diemel, of Wisconsin, then burning their bodies and dumping them in a manure pile. He faces two counts of first-degree murder.
Relatives say the brothers traveled to Nelson’s farm to collect on a $250,000 debt.