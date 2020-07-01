Red Willow deputy accused of chasing wife's vehicle with squad car, pointing weapon at her

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Red Willow County Sheriff's deputy was arrested Monday by the Nebraska State Patrol after he is alleged to have chased his wife's vehicle with his squad car and pointing his duty weapon at her.

After the Nebraska Attorney General's Office requested the State Patrol to investigate Justin Dice, 28, the agency said he had followed his wife's vehicle in his squad car on May 31 down U.S. 83, forcing her to evade him to avoid a collision or being forced off the road. The couple's children were in the car at the time of the incident as well.

He was alleged to have pointed his service weapon at his wife during an argument.

Dice was arrested and taken to the Red Willow County Jail on suspicion of making terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault, official misconduct and willful reckless driving.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.