You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Red Willow County Sheriff's deputy arrested in domestic case
View Comments
editor's pick

Red Willow County Sheriff's deputy arrested in domestic case

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska State Patrol logo
The Associated Press

A Red Willow County Sheriff's deputy was arrested Monday by the Nebraska State Patrol after he is alleged to have chased his wife's vehicle with his squad car and pointing his duty weapon at her. 

After the Nebraska Attorney General's Office requested the State Patrol to investigate Justin Dice, 28, the agency said he had followed his wife's vehicle in his squad car on May 31 down U.S. 83, forcing her to evade him to avoid a collision or being forced off the road. The couple's children were in the car at the time of the incident as well.

He was alleged to have pointed his service weapon at his wife during an argument. 

Dice was arrested and taken to the Red Willow County Jail on suspicion of making terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault, official misconduct and willful reckless driving. 

Lincoln man now set for sentencing for using drone to try to deliver marijuana to prison
Beatrice man shot by U.S. marshal loses lawsuit alleging excessive force
Lincoln woman goes to court on allegation she tampered with evidence in nephew's murder case

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Mahoney State Park's new climbing wall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News