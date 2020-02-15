Realigned racing calendar aims to keep horses, wagers in Nebraska

Changes in the live thoroughbred racing calendar this year are meant to keep horses and horsemen in Nebraska.

When the starting gates open at Fonner Park on Feb. 21, it will be the first of 19 consecutive weekends of live racing at a Nebraska track. The state's racing calendar hasn't extended for that duration for many years.

"It's been tough to get horsemen to stay, so we're trying to run it in sequence," said Tom Jackson of Columbus Exposition and Racing. The horsemen's aim is to produce larger fields, and therefore, more fan interest and more money wagered.

For the third consecutive year, wagers made at Nebraska tracks dropped in 2019. In its annual report, the Nebraska State Racing Commission said $62.3 million was wagered last year, down 2% from 2018 and the low point in a decade that began with a racing calendar of 91 live racing dates.

In 2010, with State Fair Park still hosting an extended meet, wagers at Nebraska tracks totaled $86.3 million.

Columbus has held its meet starting every August and concluding on Labor Day for more than two decades. During that time, the racing calendar has normally started at the Grand Island track, moved to Horsemen's Park in Omaha through Memorial Day, transitioned to Lincoln in early July and on to Columbus.