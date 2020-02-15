Realigned racing calendar aims to keep horses, wagers in Nebraska

Changes in the live thoroughbred racing calendar this year are meant to keep horses and horsemen in Nebraska.
When the starting gates open at Fonner Park on Feb. 21, it will be the first of 19 consecutive weekends of live racing at a Nebraska track. The state's racing calendar hasn't extended for that duration for many years.
"It's been tough to get horsemen to stay, so we're trying to run it in sequence," said Tom Jackson of Columbus Exposition and Racing. The horsemen's aim is to produce larger fields, and therefore, more fan interest and more money wagered.
For the third consecutive year, wagers made at Nebraska tracks dropped in 2019. In its annual report, the Nebraska State Racing Commission said $62.3 million was wagered last year, down 2% from 2018 and the low point in a decade that began with a racing calendar of 91 live racing dates.
In 2010, with State Fair Park still hosting an extended meet, wagers at Nebraska tracks totaled $86.3 million.
Columbus has held its meet starting every August and concluding on Labor Day for more than two decades. During that time, the racing calendar has normally started at the Grand Island track, moved to Horsemen's Park in Omaha through Memorial Day, transitioned to Lincoln in early July and on to Columbus.
But since Lincoln in the past few years has only held a handful of races in order to fulfill the state's simulcasting requirement, live racing in Nebraska has annually been put on hold most of June and July.
For horsemen, that left a tough decision to either move on to neighboring states to keep their horses active or shut them down for an extended period.
It also created a strain on race officials and support staff to navigate a race schedule with starts and stops.
"The biggest thing is, you've got the stewards, racing officials, the racing office, and when you take two months off between race dates, you can't have staff on payroll during those times. It becomes about economics," Jackson said.
"And our horse fields are usually six (entries). We'd like to have eight to 10 horses per race. A uniformity of dates will make a better product for racing fans."
The State Racing Commission approved the changes in December, with Ag Park in Columbus shifting the start of its season to May 29.
The plan was originally to run five weekends in Columbus, but the racing commission this month will consider a request to reduce the Ag Park schedule to four weekends in order to provide buffer between horse racing and the Platte County Fair.
Lincoln Race Course will in turn move its one scheduled weekend of racing to the final weekend in June, completing the February-to-June schedule, said Mike Newlin, general manager of Omaha Exposition and Racing, the group that owns and operates the Lincoln and Omaha tracks.
Still, the number of days with live racing in Nebraska will be near 50.
Beyond this year, officials are hoping to extend the calendar with more dates at Lincoln Race Course, where construction on a new, seven-furlong track continues.
From there, plans will shift to securing funding to add barns to house horses, as well as office space.
Todd Henrichs of the Journal Star contributed to this report.