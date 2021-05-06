Raise a toast, Joshes: Winery pitches in to help after last month's legendary fight

Raise your glasses, Joshes.

After last month's Josh Fight in Air Park raised more than $14,000 for the Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, the Connecticut-based winery Josh Cellars is pitching in to help, too.

The company will donate $30,000 to an online fundraiser for the hospital. Josh Cellars is named after the founder's father.

In addition to money raised for the Children's Hospital, nearly a ton of food was donated to the Food Bank of Lincoln as part of the event.

