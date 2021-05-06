Raise a toast, Joshes: Winery pitches in to help after last month's legendary fight

Raise your glasses, Joshes.
After last month's Josh Fight in Air Park raised more than $14,000 for the Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, the Connecticut-based winery Josh Cellars is pitching in to help, too.
The company will donate $30,000 to an online fundraiser for the hospital. Josh Cellars is named after the founder's father.
The donation comes almost two weeks after hundreds from around the U.S. gathered in Air Park for an internet-meme-inspired pool noodle fight for the rights to the name Josh.
In addition to money raised for the Children's Hospital, nearly a ton of food was donated to the Food Bank of Lincoln as part of the event.