Raise a toast, Joshes: Winery pitches in to help after last month's legendary fight
editor's pick topical

Raise a toast, Joshes: Winery pitches in to help after last month's legendary fight

Josh Fight 4.23

Multiple people with the name Josh duked it out with pool noodles last month in Air Park.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

Raise your glasses, Joshes.

After last month's Josh Fight in Air Park raised more than $14,000 for the Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, the Connecticut-based winery Josh Cellars is pitching in to help, too.

The company will donate $30,000 to an online fundraiser for the hospital. Josh Cellars is named after the founder's father. 

The donation comes almost two weeks after hundreds from around the U.S. gathered in Air Park for an internet-meme-inspired pool noodle fight for the rights to the name Josh.

In addition to money raised for the Children's Hospital, nearly a ton of food was donated to the Food Bank of Lincoln as part of the event. 

Education reporter/Night content coordinator

Zach Hammack, a 2014 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

