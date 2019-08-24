Due to wet grounds, all on-site parking for the Nebraska State Fair will be closed on Saturday, officials said in a news release.
Fair guests are encouraged to use the free off-site Fair Express Shuttles. Shuttles will run from several sites, including Walmart on Locust Street and parking lots at ShopKo, Conestoga Mall, Sam’s Club and Central Community College on U.S. 281.
Parking in the Bosselman parking lot off of Locust Street at Fonner Park will be available for $10 per vehicle.
Nearly 3 inches of rain has fallen at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport since Wednesday and with additional rain in the forecast, a flood advisory and flash flood watch are posted for the Grand Island area.