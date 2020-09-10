Rain this week may put a dent in drought

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The cold front that swept across Nebraska on Tuesday may have been a shock to the system after triple-digit highs over the weekend, but it has brought some much-needed rain to the state.

After the driest August in Nebraska's history, drought continued to expand across the state last week.

According to the latest Drought Monitor from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln released Thursday morning, nearly 56% of the state was in some level of drought as of Tuesday morning, up from 48% a week ago.

More than a quarter of the state is in severe drought, up from less than 20% a week ago, and nearly 2.5% is in extreme drought.

The good news is that there's been significant rainfall the past three days in many areas that needed it.

Tekamah, which is in extreme drought, has gotten about 2¼ inches since Tuesday. Omaha, which is also in extreme drought, has seen about 1½ inches. Norfolk, which is in severe drought, got about 1¼ inches. Hastings, also in a severe drought, saw about 1.1 inches.

That rain will help parched areas, but a lot more is needed to eliminate the drought conditions.