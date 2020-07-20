You are the owner of this article.
Rain soaks areas of Southeast Nebraska
Some areas of Southeast Nebraska saw several inches of rain Monday morning, and more could be on tap Monday night into Tuesday.

Overnight storms dropped more than 4 inches in a small area near the Kansas border. According to the National Weather Service, Fairbury received more than 4 inches while Falls City had about 1.7 inches. Areas of southeast Nuckolls southern Thayer counties saw estimated rain totals of 2-4 inches.

A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Gage, Johnson and Pawnee counties early Monday morning.

Farther north, rain amounts were much smaller. Lincoln officially received 0.63 inches.

The weather service said many areas are likely to see more rain Monday night and into Tuesday morning, with some storms potentially turning severe.

A large swath of the state, stretching from the South Dakota and Kansas borders and from Lincoln to Ogallala, is in a slight risk for severe weather, which could include winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail. The weather service said southeast Nebraska could be vulnerable to flooding because of the heavy rain it received Monday morning.

The forecast for the Lincoln area calls for the chance of an additional inch of rain or more on top of what was received Monday morning.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

