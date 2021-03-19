 Skip to main content
Rain, snow greatly reduce drought conditions in Nebraska
Rain, snow greatly reduce drought conditions in Nebraska

A man walks past a mural downtown on a gloomy afternoon March 15. 

 KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star

Last weekend's heavy rain and snow put a huge dent in Nebraska's drought conditions.

Areas of eastern and central Nebraska got anywhere from 2-6 inches of rain, while some parts of the Panhandle saw more than a foot of snow from storms that started Saturday and continued into Monday.

The Nebraska State Climate Office said in a report that it was the most significant statewide precipitation event in two years.

The widespread precipitation eliminated extreme drought conditions that had been present in parts of western Nebraska for months and brought a large chunk of southeastern Nebraska back to normal moisture conditions.

According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, 20% of the state, all of it in eastern Nebraska, is now considered to be in normal moisture conditions. That's the highest percentage since mid-September.

Although nearly 80% of the state remains abnormally dry, only 26% is currently in drought conditions, down from 79% last week, and there is no extreme drought anywhere in the state for the first time since the last week of August.

Lancaster County is now in normal moisture conditions after last weekend's precipitation. Lincoln has received 3.81 inches of rain so far this month, making it the sixth-wettest March on record, and precipitation for the year so far is running twice the city's average.

And more could be on the way. Rain is in the forecast Sunday night and Monday, with a chance for Lincoln to see an inch or more. The state climate office said areas east of Grand Island could potentially see 1½-2 inches of rain.

The current pattern is a big change from last year, when Lincoln had its driest year since 2012, with only 23.63 inches of rain, a total that's more than 5 inches below normal. The state as a whole saw its 16th-driest year ever in 2020.

While the recent rains have helped moderate conditions in Nebraska, the long-term forecast still calls for an average to slightly-better-than-average chance of drier-than-normal weather for much of the state through the spring.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is calling for drought conditions to continue and even expand over much of the U.S., including Nebraska. Its spring outlook shows drought persisting in the Panhandle and southwest Nebraska and expanding in the central part of the state. The outlook does not show drought conditions worsening in eastern Nebraska.

Nearly two-thirds of the country is abnormally dry, the highest level at this point in the year since 2002, and almost 45% is in moderate drought or worse. Much of the West and Southwest continues to be mired in extreme and exceptional drought conditions.

“We are predicting prolonged and widespread drought,” National Weather Service Deputy Director Mary Erickson told The Associated Press. “It’s definitely something we’re watching and very concerned about.”

DEADLIEST DISASTERS IN NEBRASKA:

