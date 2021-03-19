Rain, snow greatly reduce drought conditions in Nebraska

Last weekend's heavy rain and snow put a huge dent in Nebraska's drought conditions.
Areas of eastern and central Nebraska got anywhere from 2-6 inches of rain, while some parts of the Panhandle saw more than a foot of snow from storms that started Saturday and continued into Monday.
The Nebraska State Climate Office said in a report that it was the most significant statewide precipitation event in two years.
The widespread precipitation eliminated extreme drought conditions that had been present in parts of western Nebraska for months and brought a large chunk of southeastern Nebraska back to normal moisture conditions.
According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, 20% of the state, all of it in eastern Nebraska, is now considered to be in normal moisture conditions. That's the highest percentage since mid-September.
Although nearly 80% of the state remains abnormally dry, only 26% is currently in drought conditions, down from 79% last week, and there is no extreme drought anywhere in the state for the first time since the last week of August.
Lancaster County is now in normal moisture conditions after last weekend's precipitation. Lincoln has received 3.81 inches of rain so far this month, making it the sixth-wettest March on record, and precipitation for the year so far is running twice the city's average.
And more could be on the way. Rain is in the forecast Sunday night and Monday, with a chance for Lincoln to see an inch or more. The state climate office said areas east of Grand Island could potentially see 1½-2 inches of rain.
The current pattern is a big change from last year, when Lincoln had its driest year since 2012, with only 23.63 inches of rain, a total that's more than 5 inches below normal. The state as a whole saw its 16th-driest year ever in 2020.
While the recent rains have helped moderate conditions in Nebraska, the long-term forecast still calls for an average to slightly-better-than-average chance of drier-than-normal weather for much of the state through the spring.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is calling for drought conditions to continue and even expand over much of the U.S., including Nebraska. Its spring outlook shows drought persisting in the Panhandle and southwest Nebraska and expanding in the central part of the state. The outlook does not show drought conditions worsening in eastern Nebraska.
#Drought Monitor- #Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/I5ghuvOdls— Farm Policy (@FarmPolicy) March 18, 2021
Nearly two-thirds of the country is abnormally dry, the highest level at this point in the year since 2002, and almost 45% is in moderate drought or worse. Much of the West and Southwest continues to be mired in extreme and exceptional drought conditions.
“We are predicting prolonged and widespread drought,” National Weather Service Deputy Director Mary Erickson told The Associated Press. “It’s definitely something we’re watching and very concerned about.”
DEADLIEST DISASTERS IN NEBRASKA:
The Schoolhouse Blizzard of 1888, 235 deaths
Easter tornado of 1913, 103 deaths
Republican River Flood of 1935, 94 deaths
Floods of 1950, 25 deaths
Blizzard of 1949, 20+ deaths
1976 Fremont hotel explosion, 20 deaths
1913 Yutan tornado, 20 deaths
Dewey hotel fire of 1913, 20 deaths
1947 Republican River flood, 13 deaths
1913 Berlin tornado, 12 deaths
Millard hotel fire of 1933, 7 deaths
1930s Dust Bowl, deaths estimated in the thousands
Video: Schoolhouse Blizzard of 1888
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.