Rain, snow greatly reduce drought conditions in Nebraska

And more could be on the way. Rain is in the forecast Sunday night and Monday, with a chance for Lincoln to see an inch or more. The state climate office said areas east of Grand Island could potentially see 1½-2 inches of rain.

The current pattern is a big change from last year, when Lincoln had its driest year since 2012, with only 23.63 inches of rain, a total that's more than 5 inches below normal. The state as a whole saw its 16th-driest year ever in 2020.

While the recent rains have helped moderate conditions in Nebraska, the long-term forecast still calls for an average to slightly-better-than-average chance of drier-than-normal weather for much of the state through the spring.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is calling for drought conditions to continue and even expand over much of the U.S., including Nebraska. Its spring outlook shows drought persisting in the Panhandle and southwest Nebraska and expanding in the central part of the state. The outlook does not show drought conditions worsening in eastern Nebraska.

Nearly two-thirds of the country is abnormally dry, the highest level at this point in the year since 2002, and almost 45% is in moderate drought or worse. Much of the West and Southwest continues to be mired in extreme and exceptional drought conditions.