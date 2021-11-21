Public records reveal frustration as state sought to deal with pesticide dangers from ethanol plant

Timeline

2015

AltEn Ethanol reopens near Mead. Unlike other ethanol plants, the plant uses seed coated with pesticides rather than harvested grain as a feedstock for its fuel production.

2017

UNL entomologist Judy Wu-Smart watches dozens of bee colonies at the university’s research center near Mead collapse. Residents of Mead notice a nauseating odor coming from AltEn and the wet distiller’s grains it delivered to area fields. They begin to lodge a series of complaints against the company with state regulators.

2019

May — The state forces the company to stop selling its soil conditioner after tests determine it's laced with concentrations of pesticides that far exceed rates deemed safe by the Environmental Protection Agency.

September — The state orders AltEn to halt disposing of its wastewater on farm fields because of the high levels of contamination.

2020

May-October — AltEn starts hauling more than 43,000 tons of wet cake to three Waste Connections landfills in Nebraska and Iowa, but an estimated 84,000 tons remain on site.

2021

Feb. 4 — The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy orders the company to cease making ethanol until it disposes of excess contaminated wastewater and repairs damaged lagoons at the plant. It completes the shutdown on Feb. 8.

Feb. 12 — A frozen pipe bursts on a 4 million gallon tank at the facility, releasing a combination of thin stillage and cow manure into drainage ditches running from the property.

Feb. 23 — The Saunders County Board of Supervisors declares an emergency, which allows county officials to spend emergency funds, invoke mutual aid and apply for emergency assistance from the state.

March 1 — The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office sues AltEn, alleging 18 violations of the state’s environmental regulations.

April — Senators pass a state law (LB507) prohibiting the use of pesticide-treated seed to make ethanol.

June — Six major seed companies that once supplied AltEn with pesticide-treated seed, including Bayer, Syngenta and Corteva, pledge to start cleaning up the site.

Nov. 1 — The AltEn Facility Response Group submits its plan to the state for how it will remediate the ethanol plant.