The Texas man suspected of gunning down 28-year-old Marc Jarrell of Lincoln at a Fairbury park July 1 is set to make his first court appearance on murder charges Wednesday.
Jerry W. Gilbert, 25 of Odessa, Texas, is accused of second-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and improper disposal of human remains.
Two others -- Caitlyn Grable, 21 of Odessa, Texas, and Trey Saathoff, 23 of Diller -- are charged with being accessories to second-degree murder.
Jefferson County Attorney Joseph Casson filed charges against the three Monday, and they're set for court at the same time Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff Nels Sorensen said investigators still were working to establish a motive and to learn how the group came to all be at Crystal Springs Park the night of Jarrell's shooting.
"That's part of the puzzle," he said.
On July 4, a Beatrice Police officer contacted Sorensen's office about an informant saying a man had been shot to death in the backseat of a car at the Fairbury park three days earlier by a man who allegedly was a contract killer for a cartel, according to a search warrant.
Jarrell's body was found July 8 alongside a road south of Fairbury.
In the court document, Deputy Todd Lytle said they found spent, 9mm shell casings in the part of the park where it was said to have happened.
He said video surveillance of the area caught frantic movements between two cars and several people on the evening of July 1, then a body falling out of a car and being moved toward the trunk of a silver Honda with Texas plates.
Lytle alleged the video also showed the shooting.
The investigation led to a search for Gilbert and Grable, a couple, who were arrested July 7 at a home in Fairbury.
The sheriff's office stopped Saathoff driving a black Kia Rio, inside which they believe the shooting took place.
Lytle said there were stains on the backseat, shattered glass on the floor and the back driver's side window was covered in tape.
He said they believe Jarrell's body was moved to a silver Honda later found in Republic County, Kansas. It had been stolen in Odessa.
Two others arrested in connection to the killing hadn't been charged as of Tuesday afternoon.