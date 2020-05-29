Prosecutor says she believes 75-year-old Atkinson man was 'acting truly from humanitarian motives'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 75-year-old Atkinson man indicted in connection to another man's conspiracy to profit off the labor of migrant farm workers in the country illegally got a vindication of sorts Friday.

"I obviously would not even ask for an hour or a minute of incarceration time," Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Woods said at John Good's sentencing by video on a misdemeanor.

Woods said she initially only knew Good by the wiretaps in the case and didn't know how much he knew about Juan Pablo Sanchez's scheme. An interview with Good during the investigation wasn't possible, given the secrecy of the phone recordings, she said.

But Woods said after learning more at his trial in November, which ended in a mistrial, she changed her mind.

"I came to conclude that he was acting truly from humanitarian motives," she said.

Chief U.S. District Judge John Gerrard said not only are prosecutors allowed to change their minds, "they are encouraged to do so when the evidence points another way."

"All of us should point toward justice," he said.

Rather than retry Good on the conspiracy to harbor people in the country illegally, they reached a plea agreement.