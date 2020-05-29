Prosecutor says she believes 75-year-old Atkinson man was 'acting truly from humanitarian motives'

A 75-year-old Atkinson man indicted in connection to another man's conspiracy to profit off the labor of migrant farm workers in the country illegally got a vindication of sorts Friday.
"I obviously would not even ask for an hour or a minute of incarceration time," Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Woods said at John Good's sentencing by video on a misdemeanor.
Woods said she initially only knew Good by the wiretaps in the case and didn't know how much he knew about Juan Pablo Sanchez's scheme. An interview with Good during the investigation wasn't possible, given the secrecy of the phone recordings, she said.
But Woods said after learning more at his trial in November, which ended in a mistrial, she changed her mind.
"I came to conclude that he was acting truly from humanitarian motives," she said.
Chief U.S. District Judge John Gerrard said not only are prosecutors allowed to change their minds, "they are encouraged to do so when the evidence points another way."
"All of us should point toward justice," he said.
Rather than retry Good on the conspiracy to harbor people in the country illegally, they reached a plea agreement.
Good, an Atkinson car salesman who owned La Herradura, a Mexican restaurant in O'Neill, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting Sanchez-Delgado to illegally employ undocumented aliens, specifically, Magdalena Castro-Benitez, Sanchez-Delgado’s wife, who worked at the restaurant.
His attorney, Dave Domina, said in May 2018, Good became aware of Castro-Benitez's illegal status and was "passive about his reaction to that." But Good had effectively been on pretrial circumstances for two years and there was "nothing to indicate a need for it to continue."
Gerrard said what should be noted for the sentencing calculus was that the Holt County Attorney had done a good portion of Sanchez-Delgado's legal work not related to the case; the O'Neill mayor recommended approval of La Herradura's liquor license; and it was a place local judges, business people and O'Neill residents all frequented.
The secret that was exposed, he said, was Sanchez-Delgado's scheme to make millions off the labor of migrant workers.
"You had no knowledge and zero to do with that particular scheme," the judge told Good.
Gerrard said probation is designed for people in need of rehabilitation and, at 75, Good had absolutely no criminal history, not even a speeding ticket; and he is a veteran and business owner.
And he fined him $500.
In November, Gerrard gave Sanchez-Delgado the 10-year maximum sentence, describing the financial exploitation of the workers at the tomato plant and other agricultural work sites as one of the “most egregious financial crimes” that he'd ever seen.
On Thursday, he ordered O’Neill Ventures Inc., a tomato greenhouse and packing plant in north-central Nebraska, to pay a $400,000 fine for conspiring to harbor undocumented aliens.
The corporation, which pleaded guilty, also must allow Department of Homeland Security investigators to conduct reviews and inspections of its labor practices and hiring processes for knowingly employing and harboring undocumented aliens since 2014, through a staffing agency run by Sanchez-Delgado.
On Aug. 8, 2018, agents and officers with Immigration and Customs Enforcement executed a search warrant at the O’Neill plant and found that undocumented workers made up about 70% of the company’s workforce.
ICE and Homeland Security investigated the case.
