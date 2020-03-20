Proposal would turn old Plattsmouth High School into apartments

PLATTSMOUTH — There could be new life for the old school in Plattsmouth.

A development firm, MDX Investments of Omaha, has presented plans to renovate the former Plattsmouth High School at 814 Main St. into apartments.

“We’ve been working to find a developer,” said City Administrator Erv Portis, who has inspected the facility many times over the years.

“With each visit I see further deterioration,” he added.

Mayor Paul Lambert added, “It means so much to so many people.”

The proposed development would include 25 one- and two-bedroom apartments in the existing building, and 16 two- and three-bedroom apartments on the former parking lot north and east of the building.

The developer estimates the total cost at $9.8 million and is seeking affordable housing tax credits from the state.

Those credits are dependent, in part, on gaining a loan commitment from city officials.

Lambert said all of the funding pieces could be in place within six months.

“I think it is great news for the community,” he said.

