Proposal would turn old Plattsmouth High School into apartments

PLATTSMOUTH — There could be new life for the old school in Plattsmouth.
A development firm, MDX Investments of Omaha, has presented plans to renovate the former Plattsmouth High School at 814 Main St. into apartments.
“We’ve been working to find a developer,” said City Administrator Erv Portis, who has inspected the facility many times over the years.
“With each visit I see further deterioration,” he added.
Mayor Paul Lambert added, “It means so much to so many people.”
The proposed development would include 25 one- and two-bedroom apartments in the existing building, and 16 two- and three-bedroom apartments on the former parking lot north and east of the building.
The developer estimates the total cost at $9.8 million and is seeking affordable housing tax credits from the state.
Those credits are dependent, in part, on gaining a loan commitment from city officials.
Lambert said all of the funding pieces could be in place within six months.
“I think it is great news for the community,” he said.