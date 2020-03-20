Proposal would turn old Plattsmouth High School into apartments
View Comments
editor's pick

Proposal would turn old Plattsmouth High School into apartments

{{featured_button_text}}
Design of old Plattsmouth High School

An Omaha firm has proposed turning the long-vacant Plattsmouth High School  into 25 one- and two-bedroom apartments with additional units on the former parking lot north and east of the building.

 MDX Investments / Courtesy image

PLATTSMOUTH — There could be new life for the old school in Plattsmouth.

A development firm, MDX Investments of Omaha, has presented plans to renovate the former Plattsmouth High School at 814 Main St. into apartments.

“We’ve been working to find a developer,” said City Administrator Erv Portis, who has inspected the facility many times over the years.

“With each visit I see further deterioration,” he added.

Mayor Paul Lambert added, “It means so much to so many people.”

The proposed development would include 25 one- and two-bedroom apartments in the existing building, and 16 two- and three-bedroom apartments on the former parking lot north and east of the building.

The developer estimates the total cost at $9.8 million and is seeking affordable housing tax credits from the state.

Those credits are dependent, in part, on gaining a loan commitment from city officials.

Lambert said all of the funding pieces could be in place within six months.

“I think it is great news for the community,” he said.

Roads still vulnerable to flooding, Nebraska and Iowa officials say
Man accused of hate crime for Lincoln temple vandalism goes to court
Plattsmouth athletic trainer gave alcohol to students, school official says
3 people injured in Plattsmouth fire
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News