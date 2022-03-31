 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prescribed burns planned for Mahoney State Park

Some public areas may be closed and travelers on Interstate 80 may see smoke and flames from prescribed burns planned Friday at Mahoney State Park.

CenturyLink Lake and some trails and roads in portions of the park will be marked with signs and closed during the fires, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said in a news release.

The prescribed burns are part of an ongoing project to control the spread of invasive plants.

