Powerball to begin Monday drawings in August

Powerball weekly drawings are ramping up, allowing Nebraskans more opportunities to play.

Starting in August, the number of Powerball drawings will increase from two to three nights a week with drawings added on Mondays. Currently, drawings are on Wednesday and Saturday nights. The first Monday drawing will be Aug. 23, according to a news release.

The Powerball Product Group, a collective of 38 lotteries that oversees the drawings, anticipates that more drawings will lead to faster-growing jackpots and more jackpot winners as well as increase funding for public programs through increased ticket sales.

The additional drawings will not change the odds of winning.

Ahead of the schedule change, the amount of multi-draws that can be purchased on a Nebraska Powerball ticket will be temporarily reduced starting Wednesday and decreasing each week until the final drawing under the current setup on Aug. 21.

Starting Aug. 22, players will again be able to purchase multidraw tickets for up to 12 weeks of drawings.

The Nebraska Lottery added Powerball as its first lotto game in 1994. Since then, Nebraskans have claimed 10 jackpot prizes, including a record $365 million jackpot shared by eight Lincoln co-workers in 2006.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.