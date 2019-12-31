Power strip believed to have caused fire at Beatrice house with motorcycles inside

Several blocks of East Court Street were closed Monday as firefighters battled a house fire.

Beatrice Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at around 10:40 a.m. at 1505 East Court St.

Chief Brian Daake said the house was being used for storage, and nobody was living there at the time.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“This came in as a report of an explosion and then a fire,” he said. “Basically, it appears the property owner was using it as storage because he was doing some remodeling and there were motorcycles in there. We think the explosion was one of the motorcycle tires popping.”

The amount of items in the residence may have also compounded the fire, Daake said, making it more aggressive and challenging to extinguish.

He added an investigator was called to the scene, and it’s believed that an old power strip that had several items plugged into it had failed and caused the fire.

“Typically when those things do happen they’re older power strips that don’t like modern technology hooked to them, would be a simple way to put it,” he said.

Firefighters were on the scene until around 1:30 p.m., and Daake estimated the damage to the residence and contents to be valued at around $40,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0