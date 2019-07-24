PLATTSMOUTH -- A poultry breeding operation proposed near Elmwood would house approximately 65,000 chickens.
The Cass County Planning Commission scheduled a public hearing on the proposal for Aug. 12.
The operation would collect eggs laid by hens and send them to a Fremont-area hatchery run by Lincoln Premium Poultry, said Jessica Kolterman, the company’s director of corporate and external affairs.
Lincoln Premium Poultry is working with Costco to build and operate a plant in Fremont to provide chicken for sale in warehouse stores.
Workers would collect eggs daily at the Elmwood breeding operation to be trucked twice a week to the hatchery, Kolterman said.
The operation would include four barns situated on eight to 10 acres along U.S. 34 about 2 miles east of Elmwood, said Michael Jensen, the county’s zoning administrator.
Manure would be stored inside and removed once a year, Jensen said.