Portion of Interstate 80 closed east of Lincoln

Westbound Interstate 80 is closed from the Gretna exit to the Waverly exit due to multiple crashes and poor weather conditions, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Drivers were being rerouted to U.S. 6. Further details on the accidents hadn't been released as of 1 p.m. Sunday.

Reports to the National Weather Service indicated that the area had received a little over 1 inch of snow as of early Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

