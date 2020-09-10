 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police release details about Investigator Mario Herrera's funeral, set for Saturday
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Police release details about Investigator Mario Herrera's funeral, set for Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
Luis Mario Herrera

Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. Saturday for members of the public wanting to attend Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera's funeral at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Police are reminding the public of the arena's clear-bag policy and asking that people park in the Pinnacle Bank Arena Festival Lot and walk over the pedestrian bridge to the arena.

The service is set to start at 10 a.m.

Family of fallen police Investigator Mario Herrera offers statement, asks for privacy

Officer Erin Spilker said a live feed of the service will be on LNKTV and played on the Cube in the Railyard for anyone who doesn't get into the arena. 

On Thursday, it wasn't yet clear how many people would be allowed in, due to COVID-19 social distancing.

Spilker said a pre-funeral procession will leave Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home at 8:30 a.m. and head east on A Street to 48th Street, then Normal Boulevard to Antelope Valley Parkway and west on N Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive.

NSP has photo of all 30 overpasses procession passed: Supporters of fallen officer on every one

Law enforcement vehicles from across the country are expected to line Pinnacle Arena Drive to receive the family during an escort into the arena, then join the procession after the service to the burial at Calvert Cemetery.

Spilker said the family has requested burial services be attended by members of the Lincoln Police Department and family only.

She said on the day of the funeral, Lincoln police also have requested assistance from Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, University of Nebraska Police and Nebraska State Patrol to respond to calls for service within the city limits.

So those making a report or having an emergency Saturday may see a different agency responding.

After LPD officer's death, murder charges and mourning period

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

How to help

* A GoFundMe account has been set up by the family: gofundme.com/f/investigator-mario-herrera

* A fund has been established at all Lincoln locations of Liberty First Credit Union for monetary donations for the Herrera family.

* A memorial has been placed in the front of the Hall of Justice, 575 S. 10th St. Cards and gift cards will be accepted at that location by an officer standing by. They will be passed along to the family. Please no perishable items. 

* St. Elizabeth/Nebraska Heart Foundation has established a special fund to support the family. Herrera served as a security officer at St. Elizabeth for 22 years. Donations can be made give.chihealth.com/SEFHerrera or by sending a gift to: St. Elizabeth Foundation’s Employee Hardship Fund/Herrera, 555 S. 70th St. Lincoln, NE 68510.

More details available at: lincoln.ne.gov/city/police.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News