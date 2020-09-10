Police release details about Investigator Mario Herrera's funeral, set for Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. Saturday for members of the public wanting to attend Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera's funeral at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Police are reminding the public of the arena's clear-bag policy and asking that people park in the Pinnacle Bank Arena Festival Lot and walk over the pedestrian bridge to the arena.

The service is set to start at 10 a.m.

Officer Erin Spilker said a live feed of the service will be on LNKTV and played on the Cube in the Railyard for anyone who doesn't get into the arena.

On Thursday, it wasn't yet clear how many people would be allowed in, due to COVID-19 social distancing.

Spilker said a pre-funeral procession will leave Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home at 8:30 a.m. and head east on A Street to 48th Street, then Normal Boulevard to Antelope Valley Parkway and west on N Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive.

Law enforcement vehicles from across the country are expected to line Pinnacle Arena Drive to receive the family during an escort into the arena, then join the procession after the service to the burial at Calvert Cemetery.