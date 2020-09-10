Police release details about Investigator Mario Herrera's funeral, set for Saturday

Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. Saturday for members of the public wanting to attend Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera's funeral at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Police are reminding the public of the arena's clear-bag policy and asking that people park in the Pinnacle Bank Arena Festival Lot and walk over the pedestrian bridge to the arena.
The service is set to start at 10 a.m.
Officer Erin Spilker said a live feed of the service will be on LNKTV and played on the Cube in the Railyard for anyone who doesn't get into the arena.
On Thursday, it wasn't yet clear how many people would be allowed in, due to COVID-19 social distancing.
Spilker said a pre-funeral procession will leave Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home at 8:30 a.m. and head east on A Street to 48th Street, then Normal Boulevard to Antelope Valley Parkway and west on N Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive.
Law enforcement vehicles from across the country are expected to line Pinnacle Arena Drive to receive the family during an escort into the arena, then join the procession after the service to the burial at Calvert Cemetery.
Spilker said the family has requested burial services be attended by members of the Lincoln Police Department and family only.
She said on the day of the funeral, Lincoln police also have requested assistance from Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, University of Nebraska Police and Nebraska State Patrol to respond to calls for service within the city limits.
So those making a report or having an emergency Saturday may see a different agency responding.
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Watch Now: Bystander on how she is feeling
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
Mario Herrera vigil 9.7
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
Watch Now: Procession reaches downtown Lincoln
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Watch Now: Bystander on why he’s there
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Watch Now: Procession at 10th and K beside the County-City Building
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Overpass
Car
Shield
Mayor, council
Watch Now: Vehicles lined up on overpass near Waverly
Draping
Cruiser
Procession
Cruiser
Omaha procession
Omaha procession
Omaha procession
Omaha procession
Omaha procession
Omaha procession
Omaha procession
Omaha procession
Omaha procession
Omaha procession
Omaha procession
Omaha procession
Omaha procession
Omaha procession
Omaha procession
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!