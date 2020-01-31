Plattsmouth athletic trainer gave alcohol to students, school official says
View Comments
editor's pick

Plattsmouth athletic trainer gave alcohol to students, school official says

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Plattsmouth High School

Plattsmouth High School.

 JOHN SCHREIER, Journal Star file photo

PLATTSMOUTH — An athletic trainer has been removed from her position after Plattsmouth High School officials discovered she had provided alcohol to students.

Ashley Torske was in her first year working with Plattsmouth students in an athletic trainer capacity.

Torske was not employed by the district, but instead worked for a private company contracted to provide athletic training staff and services to Plattsmouth students.

Lincoln man sentenced for crash that killed Cornhusker Marching Band member

In an email to parents on addressing the situation, Plattsmouth Superintendent Richard Hasty said authorities questioned Torske after hearing reports that she had provided alcohol to minors.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

A different athletic trainer has been assigned to work with Plattsmouth students for the remainder of the school year.

Six months after crash that killed 4 Gretna teens, authorities still searching for source of alcohol
View Comments
0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News