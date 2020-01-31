Plattsmouth athletic trainer gave alcohol to students, school official says

PLATTSMOUTH — An athletic trainer has been removed from her position after Plattsmouth High School officials discovered she had provided alcohol to students.

Ashley Torske was in her first year working with Plattsmouth students in an athletic trainer capacity.

Torske was not employed by the district, but instead worked for a private company contracted to provide athletic training staff and services to Plattsmouth students.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In an email to parents on addressing the situation, Plattsmouth Superintendent Richard Hasty said authorities questioned Torske after hearing reports that she had provided alcohol to minors.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

A different athletic trainer has been assigned to work with Plattsmouth students for the remainder of the school year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0