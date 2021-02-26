Platte River power lines get new tech to prevent sandhill crane collisions

They plan to conduct a second study this season. Starting this week, researchers from Rowe Sanctuary and the Crane Trust — along with volunteers — will climb into blinds an hour before sunset and stay for five hours, watching the power lines.

They’ll do that almost every night until the third week of April, with the ultraviolet lights off half the time, Hegg said.

They’ll keep track of more than collisions.

“We’ll be recording reaction types,” she said. “Does the whole flock gradually climb above to avoid the lines? Does the whole flock fly through it? We’re going to be recording if the birds flare — and fly up and over or down below.”

They’ll also be recording reaction times to try to determine when the flocks spotted the lines and changed their in-flight behavior.

Dwyer plans to make the trip from Colorado, to check on his creation during the study.

“It will be exciting to see if we have the same level of success,” he said.