Platte River floodwaters claim Rod and Gun Club cabin near Fremont

FREMONT — A cabin owned by the Rod and Gun Club has succumbed to floodwaters after one or more of the concrete support poles holding it above the flood plain gave out overnight.
The support poles likely gave way after the floodwater diverted away from County Road 19, returned to the Platte River and impacted the poles at high speed, causing erosion and ultimately forcing the pole to give way.
Rod and Gun Club President John Miyoshi said he was informed about the cabin earlier this morning by one of the club’s members.
“Anytime you get that flow that hits an obstruction, even if it’s just a beam, there’s some erosion,” he said.
Miyoshi said the cabin is seasonally used and privately leased. He was unaware if the cabin owners were informed about the incident. There’s no word on the interior of the cabin because of the moving water.
On Wednesday, Miyoshi said at least five of the seven cabins owned by Rod and Gun Club looked to be unaffected. The cabins were elevated above the flood plain some time ago to coincide with city ordinance.
“After the initial flows, we thought the cabins would be OK,” he said. “Just the long length of the flow was more than they could take.”
Last year, the cabins were largely unaffected by flooding as water flowed through County Road 19. This year, in an attempt to prevent that flooding from happening again, water was diverted away from the road, which pushed it back toward the Rod and Gun Club.
Two other cabins are experiencing water flow around their support poles. Miyoshi said it could be awhile before owners are able to access the cabins because of the water flow, though the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said Friday that water in that area appears to be returning to the river.
“We continue to work on reducing the flows that are out of the river,” he said. “We’re trying to redirect those flows into the river so the jams have the opportunity to clear.”