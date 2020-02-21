Platte County to dedicate bridge in honor of farmer who died during flood rescue
Platte County to dedicate bridge in honor of farmer who died during flood rescue

James Wilke

James Wilke, right, with his grandson, Breckin, smile for the camera.

 COURTESY PHOTO

COLUMBUS — When the bridge on Monastery Road finally reopens to traffic this year, it will serve as a stirring reminder to why the bridge was rebuilt in the first place.

The Platte County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution Tuesday to name it the “James Wilke Memorial Bridge," in memory of the Columbus man who died in an attempt to rescue others during the devastating flooding last March. Signs with the name will be placed at the bridge.

Fred Liss, District 1 supervisor, said that he had been approached in the months after the flooding about doing something to remember Wilke’s courage and selflessness.

Wilke’s family attended Tuesday’s board meeting, and, after Board Chairman Jerry Engdahl read the resolution, he presented it to Wilke's widow, Rachel. 

“The only concern I had was (if naming the bridge) was OK with the family,” Engdahl said.

Fred Liss

Liss

Liss noted that, to his knowledge, it was the first bridge in Platte County to be dedicated to someone. He said he felt that it was a tremendous honor for Wilke and his family to have the bridge named for him.

