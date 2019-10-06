Local Planned Parenthood doctors call it cutting-edge care for patients.
The Planned Parenthood Direct app is especially helpful, they say, for those who would rather communicate online than make an appointment at a clinic for birth control or for urinary tract infection treatment.
In some states, including Nebraska, women and men can now use a smartphone to register for the Planned Parenthood Direct app, give some medical and family history, and wait about a day for online contact with a health provider.
The app launched in Minnesota, a pilot site for the national Planned Parenthood Federation in April 2018. Then in June it was rolled out in North Dakota and South Dakota.
It was successful in Minnesota, said Dr. Sarah Traxler, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood's north-central states.
It launched in Nebraska on Sept. 4, said Dr. Deborah Turner, Planned Parenthood of the Heartland associate medical director. It has been promoted on the Planned Parenthood website and through direct marketing, she said.
In this state, anyone aged 14 and older can use the app for birth control, but minors cannot use it for urinary tract infection treatment without parental consent, Turner said. Also, app users only will be able to get birth control pills, not the ring or the patch, as some other states allow.
For birth control, she said, app users will be evaluated the same way as they would if they come to a clinic.
Certain medical conditions are amenable to online health services, she said.
This is a good app, because there are women in America, particularly in rural areas, that don't have good access to family planning and reproductive health care, she said. They don't have a clinic that's easily accessible or a health care provider that really understands or knows about women's health issues.
"I think this brings something really critical to women in Nebraska," she said.
Urinary tract infections, especially in reproductive-age women, have very specific symptoms, Traxler said.
"If someone exhibits these symptoms, they have a very high probability of having a urinary tract infection, and can be treated without a test or without seeing a clinician in person," Traxler said.
In Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, about 5,500 people have enrolled to use the app, and completed appointments. In Nebraska, 26 have used the app so far.
You have free articles remaining.
It's easy to use, Turner said. A lot of people are comfortable with online services.
But it's also safe, she said, because even though providers are not looking directly at the patient, they are taking information and licensed practitioners are reviewing it carefully before decisions are made on giving a prescription or asking the person to come in for an evaluation.
"We don't want people to get the idea that they can just go online, punch a button and they're going to get birth control pills sent to them," Turner said.
Before a prescription is approved for them, women are asked via the app questions about their menstrual cycles, how much pain they have with their periods, if they have any other medical problems, what if any other medications they take, if they smoke, and others.
"Those things are going to impact whether they are going to get birth control pills or not," she said.
Even after women are receiving the pills, they can return to their accounts to contact the provider with concerns and questions, she said.
The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has said it supports efforts to increase affordable, reliable access for American women to the contraceptives they need, when they need them, including over-the-counter oral contraception and emergency contraception.
On the issue of teens as young as 14 or 15 getting birth control through an app, Turner said, some young people won't go to a clinic or provider for birth control because they are concerned about being judged or being refused care.
"It would be really great if young folks, either men or women, were making a decision about birth control before they decided to engage in sexual activity," she said. "Unfortunately, a good majority of them come to us after the fact."
That's why 45% of pregnancies in America are unintended, Turner said.
Traxler said Planned Parenthood would encourage minors to involve their parents when making any health care decision, but for those who can't, the organization is committed to respecting individual rights, and protecting their health and safety by giving them information to make responsible decisions.
Planned Parenthood does not get federal Title X money for reproductive health care.
Turner said the organization has figured out how to operate without Title X funds, and no clinics in Nebraska — Lincoln or Omaha — will close. The number of women and men getting care at Planned Parenthood in Nebraska has not gone down, she said, with the withdrawal of those funds.
"We are very aggressive about trying to find ways to fund women so they can get their care. And that's made a lot of difference," she said.