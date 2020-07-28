Pilot killed, 2 people injured in 2 plane crashes in southwest Nebraska
Pilot killed, 2 people injured in 2 plane crashes in southwest Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE — Two separate plane crashes — one fatal — were reported Saturday afternoon in Perkins and Chase counties.

The pilot of a cropduster was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash reported at 12:05 p.m. in a cornfield about 7 miles south of Grant, according to the Perkins County Sheriff’s Office. Alex Tuttle, 31, of College Grove, Tennessee, was the lone occupant of  the plane.

The second crash happened about noon Saturday, according to a Chase County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The plane, a single-engine aircraft, went down in a cornfield in rural Chase County shortly after takeoff from a private runaway just outside Imperial.

The plane’s two male occupants were both transported to the Chase County Community Hospital, according to the release. The pilot, a Chase County resident, was treated for minor injuries and released. The passenger, who sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries, was transported to a hospital in Colorado.

Both crashes are under investigation.

