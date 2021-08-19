Pick 5 ticket worth $200,000 sold in Seward County

A winning Nebraska Pick 5 ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Utica, according to the state lottery.

The ticket, which matched all five numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, was sold at a Pac N Save grocery store in the town 14 miles west of Seward on U.S. 34.

The winning numbers from Wednesday’s Pick 5 draw were 4, 11, 16, 26 and 38.

Winning tickets in the state expire after 180 days, and prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at the lottery's headquarters in Lincoln.

Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website or by calling 800-587-5200.

