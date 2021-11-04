 Skip to main content
Pick 5 lottery ticket worth $78,000 was bought in Greenwood
A Nebraska Pick 5 lottery ticket worth $78,000 was sold in Greenwood. 

The ticket -- the only one across the state that matched all five numbers in Wednesday's drawing -- was sold at the Greenwood Cubby's, just off Interstate 80. 

Winning Nebraska Lottery tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. 

The winning numbers from Wednesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 05, 08, 09, 20, 35. Players can check their tickets at any lottery retailer, online or by calling the lottery office at 402-471-6100.

