Pick 5 lottery ticket worth $78,000 was bought in Greenwood

A Nebraska Pick 5 lottery ticket worth $78,000 was sold in Greenwood.

The ticket -- the only one across the state that matched all five numbers in Wednesday's drawing -- was sold at the Greenwood Cubby's, just off Interstate 80.

Winning Nebraska Lottery tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln.

The winning numbers from Wednesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 05, 08, 09, 20, 35. Players can check their tickets at any lottery retailer, online or by calling the lottery office at 402-471-6100.

