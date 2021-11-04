Pick 5 lottery ticket worth $78,000 was bought at Greenwood Cubby's

Every U.S. state has been allowed to decide its own laws on sports betting since May 2018, when the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, known as PASPA, was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. Passed by Congress in 1992, PASPA had blocked state expansion of sports betting, which the high court decided was unconstitutional.
The challenge to PASPA was led by the state of New Jersey, where former Gov. Chris Christie and lawmakers wanted to legalize sports betting at casinos and racetracks. Professional basketball, football, hockey, and baseball leagues as well as college athletics all fought back, claiming sports betting threatened the integrity of their competitions. Eventually, however, the leagues began to acknowledge that rather than PASPA putting a stop to sports betting, it had, in fact, forced it underground where the lucrative trade was dangerously unregulated.
In the year following the Supreme Court decision to overturn PASPA, the states of Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Rhode Island, Mississippi, and Arkansas all kicked off legal sports betting.
In 2021, U.S. sports betting revenue is predicted to hit $2.5 billion and grow to $8 billion by 2025. Today, more than a dozen states allow sports betting.
To find the states with the most sports betting jobs, BestOdds analyzed the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ May 2020 Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics Report. The report, which contains an exhaustive list that categorizes nearly every job in the United States, was released in Spring 2021. States were ranked by the total number of gambling and sportsbook writers and runners.