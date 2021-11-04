Pick 5 lottery ticket worth $78,000 was bought at Greenwood Cubby's

A Nebraska Pick 5 lottery ticket worth $78,000 was sold at the Greenwood Cubby's, just off Interstate 80.

The ticket is the only one that matched all five numbers in Wednesday's drawing.

Winning Nebraska Lottery tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln.

The winning numbers from Wednesday’s draw were 5, 8, 9, 20, 35. Players can check their tickets at any lottery retailer, online or by calling the lottery office at 402-471-6100.

