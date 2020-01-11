Photo of mountain lion supposedly in Gretna was taken from old YouTube video, officials say

Sarpy County law enforcement officers were searching Friday for a mountain lion that was reportedly seen in Gretna, but it was later discovered that the photo given to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office came from a 2017 YouTube video.

The animal was reported in the area at about 3 a.m. near McKenna Avenue and Westplains Road, along the city's west edge. A homeowner said they saw it wandering around and snapped the photo with a cellphone, Lt. Mike Erhart said Friday.

But several people pointed out on social media later Friday that the image given to the sheriff's office was identical to a 2017 YouTube video allegedly showing a mountain lion outside a San Francisco home.

Erhart confirmed Saturday morning that the photo they were originally given wasn't of a mountain lion in Gretna.

"Once we got the information, we turned it over to the Game and Parks Commission," Erhart said. "Since it was supposedly located in town, we just wanted to let the community know to be careful and that there might be one in the area."

He said even though the photo turned out to be inaccurate, the sheriff's office was still treating the sighting seriously.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}