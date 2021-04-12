PETA requests criminal probe into death of chickens at Costco plant in Fremont

The report also states that the USDA representative met with someone from Lincoln Premium Poultry, who said it would investigate the overcrowding.

PETA alleged in its letter to Vaughan that Lincoln Premium Poultry committed a felony and violated state law by "intentionally, knowingly or recklessly" neglecting a livestock animal that results in serious injury or death.

Additionally, the reports alleges what PETA called "additional violations of federal law" at the plant, including live chickens being scalded, drowned, buried under carcasses and trapped between transport modules.

The reports also show that chickens were found dead on trucks that were hauled through freezing rain and a "dramatic drop in temperature."

"These reports reveal a horror show of birds dying of thirst, hunger and exposure on trucks; drowning in scalding-hot water; and languishing under piles of bodies," PETA senior vice president Daphna Nachminovitch said in a written statement.

The allegations are the second to come from an animal-rights organization to the plant, which opened in southeast Fremont in late 2019.

In February, Mercy for Animals released a video and report after investigating the plant, alleging overcrowding and other animal abuse incidents.