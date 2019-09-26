Peru State College will honor football player Riley Holstine on Saturday during its homecoming game against Baker University.
Holstine, a 20-year-old from Mound City, Missouri, died Sunday after battling leukemia.
We lost another great one, Thank you for the memories Riley⚪️🔵 Bobcat Nation please keep Riley’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers!! We will all miss you Dale!! pic.twitter.com/h1Gp457jKB— Peru State Football (@PSCFootball) September 23, 2019
The game will feature several tributes to Holstine, including a moment of silence before kickoff. Orange balloons will be released after the Bobcats' initial first down. Players will wear orange shoelaces. Orange represents the battle against leukemia.
Kickoff is 2 p.m. Rather than charge admission at the gate, the school announced it will accept free-will donations that will be donated to leukemia research.