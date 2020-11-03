 Skip to main content
‘People started getting tested’ — Nebraska’s last COVID-free county now up to 26 cases and counting
'People started getting tested' — Nebraska's last COVID-free county now up to 26 cases and counting

Hayes Center

Hayes Center, the county seat of Hayes County.

 Courtesy photo

The annual Veterans Day program in Hayes Center has been a school tradition for at least a quarter-century.

The younger grades start by singing patriotic songs. They say the Pledge of Allegiance. Then a few of the invited veterans address the assembled students.

“They don’t give war stories,” said Tony Primavera, superintendent of Hayes Center Public Schools. “They let them know how important freedom is.”

But Primavera pulled the plug on this year’s program last week. With COVID-19 sweeping across the southwest corner of the state, he was concerned about the safety of the aging vets, he said Monday.

“It was a tough call, but out here, those guys mean an awful lot to us.”

A month ago, Hayes was the last of Nebraska’s 93 counties without a recorded case of the coronavirus. Since then, it’s averaged nearly a case a day — with Monday’s total at 26, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.

In late September, the director of the area’s nine-county regional health department said she suspected the virus had already reached Hayes County. But it had gone undetected because just 44 residents — out of nearly 1,000 — had been tested, Myra Stoney said.

That’s since changed.

“People are starting to get tested,” she said late last week.

The Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department hasn’t traced the cases to any outbreaks or spreader events, she said. Nor does her staff keep track of hospitalizations by county, or report deaths by county — though the state website doesn’t show any deaths in Hayes County.

“We are only focused on patient investigations and contact tracing at this time,” she said in an email Monday. “I am not focused on trends.”

So it’s not clear precisely how, and when, the virus finally filled in the final blank spot on the state map. But now that it’s reached Hayes County, the community is forced to confront it.

The only grocery store in Hayes Center is redoubling its efforts to keep customers safe, according to its Facebook page: Setting aside Tuesday mornings for senior shoppers, promising extra cleaning, providing hand sanitizer and masks, and offering contactless curbside pickup and home delivery.

The 130-student school had made it through much of August and all of September without many masks.

“It’s optional,” Primavera said a month ago. “But, frankly, nobody’s wearing them, to be honest with you.”

But in early October, a teacher tested positive. And then another, and then another.

Their symptoms were mild. Fatigue, headaches, loss of taste and smell. If it hadn’t been COVID-19, all would have likely kept coming to work, he said.

“They did not feel bad enough to miss school.”

But it was COVID, so they stayed home. And two grade levels — about 15 students — had to quarantine at home for 14 days because of their close contact with the teachers, Primavera said, though none of the students has tested positive yet.

The school had already added extra cleaning and encouraged social distancing, but it has since added more measures, like keeping classes separated and not allowing grades to mix during lunch.

“And the last couple of weeks, we’ve required masks,” he said. “Though I don’t know how long we’re going to do that.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

