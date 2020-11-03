‘People started getting tested’ — Nebraska’s last COVID-free county now up to 26 cases and counting

“People are starting to get tested,” she said late last week.

The Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department hasn’t traced the cases to any outbreaks or spreader events, she said. Nor does her staff keep track of hospitalizations by county, or report deaths by county — though the state website doesn’t show any deaths in Hayes County.

“We are only focused on patient investigations and contact tracing at this time,” she said in an email Monday. “I am not focused on trends.”

So it’s not clear precisely how, and when, the virus finally filled in the final blank spot on the state map. But now that it’s reached Hayes County, the community is forced to confront it.

The only grocery store in Hayes Center is redoubling its efforts to keep customers safe, according to its Facebook page: Setting aside Tuesday mornings for senior shoppers, promising extra cleaning, providing hand sanitizer and masks, and offering contactless curbside pickup and home delivery.

The 130-student school had made it through much of August and all of September without many masks.

“It’s optional,” Primavera said a month ago. “But, frankly, nobody’s wearing them, to be honest with you.”