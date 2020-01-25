People flock to streets of tiny Avoca for annual duck races

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As you walk down House and Tefft streets, away from "Web Foot Raceway," the smell of charcoal and meats billows in the brisk air. Every inch of roadway is lined with cars parked bumper to bumper.

In this quaint town east of Lincoln with a population of 246, the amount of people jumps to about 5,000 for the Quack-Off.

For many Avoca natives, the annual event is a chance to connect with family.

Julia Backemeyer and Denise Fischer, sisters who grew up on a farm near town, have watched the event grow from their annual spots working the concessions stand. Proceeds go to maintain the town cemetery, where their father is buried.

"Actually, our dad was one of the first guys to come up with this idea," Fischer said.

"It's nice to be here when all this is happening, and to help out," said Backemeyer, who comes back every year from her home in Murdock.

As the sun sets and temperatures drop, a brass band starts playing jaunty tunes in the town center, and there's no sign of things slowing down. Not even the ducks.

