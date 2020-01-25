People flock to streets of tiny Avoca for annual duck races

AVOCA -- On the last Saturday of every January, you can expect the small town of Avoca to be filled with party buses, cans of Busch Light, and ducks, of course.
Avoca has put on the annual "Quack-Off", an event where visitors can pay to race ducks, since 1980. Saturday marked the 40th anniversary of the event, which is an important fundraiser for the town's fire department and cemetery.
The tradition originates from humble beginnings: a disagreement in the local tavern, a bet, and ducks, of course.
Four decades later, people from all over the area make it an annual event, enjoying drinks and cheering on ducks with witty names: "Becky with the Duck Hair," "Michael J. Quack" and the clever "Butt Quack."
From behind a fence, onlookers watched as racers chased and goaded their ducks toward the finish line, where Avoca fire department volunteers waited to corral the ducks. In one instance, a particularly feisty duck made an escape attempt, and upon being caught, quacked angrily.
First-timers Tasha MaGee and Shelby Ganote came from Plattsmouth with hopes of racing the duck named "Quacker Mahomes." Their plan: MaGee would handle the duck while Ganote would capture the extraordinary feat on her cellphone.
"Everyone is having a good time," MaGee said.
You have free articles remaining.
As you walk down House and Tefft streets, away from "Web Foot Raceway," the smell of charcoal and meats billows in the brisk air. Every inch of roadway is lined with cars parked bumper to bumper.
In this quaint town east of Lincoln with a population of 246, the amount of people jumps to about 5,000 for the Quack-Off.
For many Avoca natives, the annual event is a chance to connect with family.
Julia Backemeyer and Denise Fischer, sisters who grew up on a farm near town, have watched the event grow from their annual spots working the concessions stand. Proceeds go to maintain the town cemetery, where their father is buried.
"Actually, our dad was one of the first guys to come up with this idea," Fischer said.
"It's nice to be here when all this is happening, and to help out," said Backemeyer, who comes back every year from her home in Murdock.
As the sun sets and temperatures drop, a brass band starts playing jaunty tunes in the town center, and there's no sign of things slowing down. Not even the ducks.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com