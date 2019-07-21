Fast facts

First book: “Handbook of Waterfowl Behavior,” 1965.

Books on Nebraska: “The Nature of Nebraska;” the Sandhills, “This Fragile Land;” the Platte River, “Channels in Time;” the Niobrara River, “A River Running Through Time.” Five books on sandhill cranes.

Favorite book: “Dragons and Unicorns: A Natural History,” he co-wrote in 1982 with his daughter Karin. Overlaid with “slight sarcasm about politics.”

Longest in print: “Those of the Gray Wind,” 1981, about migration of sandhill cranes.

100th book: “Wyoming Wildlife: A Natural History,” with photographer Thomas Mangelsen. Hardback, $85, black and white hardcover, $20. Or download free through University of Nebraska Digital Commons.

Family: Married to wife Lois (Lampe) with four children: Jay (deceased 2018), Scott, Ann, Karin.

Quote: “I wish people were more interested in the natural world. I think there are lessons to be learned about life from the natural world. I think we’re too occupied about sports.”

On students today: “I’m somewhat discouraged about the quality of students. I think they’ve become so preoccupied with cellphones and things like that, they don’t look around. … I taught 40 years and during that time I could see a decline in overall ability of biological knowledge and willingness to learn.”