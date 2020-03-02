Patrol: Trooper, 47, dies following medical emergency

Trooper Dale Fahnholz, a member of the Nebraska State Patrol since 1994, died Sunday following a medical emergency at his home near Kearney.

Fahnholz, who worked in the patrol, investigative services and carrier enforcement divisions, was 47.

“Dale served Nebraska with honor for 26 years and was well known throughout central Nebraska," Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the State Patrol, said in a news release. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues in Troop C during this difficult time.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Prior to joining the State Patrol, Fahnholz worked as a deputy with the Red Willow County Sheriff's Office. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0