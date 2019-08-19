An Illinois man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday evening along Interstate 80 in western Nebraska, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
In a news release, the Patrol said it received a report that Manuel Rangel was driving west on I-80 and was possibly armed and dangerous.
Rangel, 21, drove into Colorado, the Patrol said, but later reentered Nebraska heading east on I-80. He ignored an attempted traffic stop, leading to a pursuit in which the Patrol sought help from the car's navigation system to remotely slow Rangel's 2016 Chevy Cruze.
The car stopped near Brule, but as law enforcement moved in, Rangel shot himself at about 6 p.m., a Patrol spokesman said.
Rangel was flown to a Scottsbluff hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A grand jury will review the case.