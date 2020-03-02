Patriot Guard Rider dies in crash while escorting body of Nebraska USS Arizona survivor
View Comments
editor's pick

Patriot Guard Rider dies in crash while escorting body of Nebraska USS Arizona survivor

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
WWII Veteran

Honor guard members carry the casket of WWII veteran Donald Stratton into the chapel during a memorial service at the Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel in Colorado Springs, Colo., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Stratton was a survivor of the USS Arizona during the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Only 335 survived and 1,177 soldiers were killed on the battleship. Stratton, who was 19 years old at the time of the attack, suffered burns that covered nearly all of his body. He lived to become the third-last living survivor of the USS Arizona. Stratton passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 97. 

 Chancey Bush, The Gazette via AP

GOVE COUNTY, Kansas — A motorcycle rider who was escorting the body of a Nebraska World War II veteran died after he lost control of his motorcycle in western Kansas, and a second deadly crash happened minutes later when a car crashed into a firetruck responding to the first crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the motorcycle crash happened on Interstate 70 in Gove County shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.

The motorcycle driver, who was a member of the Patriot Guard Riders group, lost control and laid the motorcycle down. Then a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan that was following the motorcycle struck the rider in the passing lane. The motorcycle driver was identified as Lennie Riedel, 65, of Colby.

A few minutes later, a 2011 Honda Accord crashed into the back of a parked firetruck not far from the motorcycle crash. The Honda Accord was driven by Cal Silvrants, 81, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, who died at the scene of the crash.

'Humble, very quiet hero': Nebraska native, author and Pearl Harbor survivor dies

The motorcycle rider who died was part of a group escorting the casket of World War II veteran Donald Stratton from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Red Cloud. Before his death, Stratton was one of three living crew members of the USS Arizona who survived the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor. He was 97.

Nebraska man's memoir of surviving the Pearl Harbor attack chosen as 2020's One Book One Nebraska
View Comments
0
5
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News