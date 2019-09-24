A passenger died in a two-vehicle collision in Wayne County Monday night, the sheriff's office said.
A southbound vehicle on Nebraska 35 about five miles south of Winside struck a southbound tractor, and the vehicle rolled into the ditch, the sheriff's office said in a social media post.
The vehicle's passenger, Andrew Redwing, was killed in the collision, and the driver, Brody Vrooman, was transported by LifeNet to Mercy Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. The tractor driver was not injured.
The sheriff's office said not using seat belts was a significant factor.