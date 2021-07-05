Partygoer describes moments before deck collapse outside rural Sutton home as a 'bounce house'

A deck, unable to withstand the surge of dancing young adults, collapsed at a Fourth of July party early Monday morning, injuring at least 17 people.

The chaos played out in the rear of a home overlooking a backyard pool in rural Fillmore County, about 70 miles southwest of Lincoln.

Nobody died in the collapse, said Clay County Emergency Manager Tim Lewis, and none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, though he classified some of them as critical. One person was suffering seizures after the collapse, and others taken from the scene by ambulance reported broken bones, head trauma and other injuries.

Jai McBeath of Lincoln was sitting on the deck’s edge, watching as about 30 partygoers — including some of her friends — jumped in enthusiasm to a song the DJ had put on.

“It felt like it was a bounce house,” McBeath, 19, told the Journal Star on Monday evening.

But then the floor gave out, and much of the the deck caved in on itself and those below it. McBeath held onto a railing to keep from falling and watched the chaos unfold below as those in the crowd worked to untangle from others and the debris.

“People were piled on top of each other. It was insane,” she said.