Parents of four Gretna girls killed in crash file tort claim against Sarpy County

The claim does not specify the amount of money being sought. It names as plaintiffs Bradley and Amy Barth; John and Tonja Minardi; Julie Odermatt; and Justin and Wendy Pfeifer.

A fifth girl who was in the car that crashed, Roan Brandon, was hospitalized with burns and a broken collarbone afterward. She and her family are not named as part of the tort claim.

Megan Stubenhofer-Barrett, a Sarpy County spokeswoman, said county officials cannot comment on pending legal matters. The guardrail has been replaced because it was damaged in the crash, she said. No other changes to the roadway have been made.

The tort claim does not specifically describe any alleged deficiencies of the road or guardrail. Mike Coyle, an attorney representing the families, responded to questions about the claim with an emailed statement.

“On June 17, 2019, four exceptional high school students needlessly lost their lives,” Coyle wrote in part. “Details as to the specific issues related to the cause of the crash, as well as the identity of other responsible parties, will be forthcoming.”

The four girls — all juniors-to-be at Gretna High — met up that night in the high school’s parking lot and took off in Barth’s 2017 Ford Fusion, authorities have said. Barth was driving.