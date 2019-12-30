Owners plan to open 402 sports bar at former Risky's location in Beatrice

Beatrice may see a new sports bar as early as January.
In August, Risky’s Sports Bar and Grill closed after a few months under new ownership.
Earlier this month, the Beatrice City Council approved recommending a Class-C liquor license for BLT Investments LLC at the former Risky’s location north of the Indian Creek Mall.
According to the license application, the business is an equal partnership between Doug Tegtmeier, Wes and Sarah Behrends and Julie Larson, who currently own 4one8 in downtown Beatrice.
The new business is called 402 Sports Bar and Grill.
“We felt that we’ve already branded ourselves in the community as the numbers restaurant and the numbers bar … so we just felt like that would be a great fit for us,” Sarah Behrends said.
Behrends said the sports bar will have more of a family focus and that they plan to use the Beatrice Public Schools’ Orangemen ‘O’ as part of the logo to show support for the community’s sports teams.
“We are changing everything in here,” Behrends said. “Our big thing was you can’t come in here and have another Risky’s … so we’re doing a complete remodel from paint, carpet, flooring, light fixtures. We’re trying to put our own spin on things.”
When Risky’s closed, Behrends said BLT Investments was approached by Stan and Judy Meyer on behalf of the seller, and the group thought it was a great opportunity to expand their business.
“We were excited and thought it was the right time for us,” Behrends said. “4one8 has been in business for 5½ years, and we’re extremely grateful for how the community has responded. We think we could do the same here, but just with a lot more space.”
Behrends said the 402 menu will be “separate but similar” to 4one8 and will have typical bar food along with vegan, gluten-free and healthy alternatives.
Behrends is hiring and plans to employ roughly 28 cooks, managers, bartenders and waitresses. She’s hoping 402 will receive liquor license approval — which is being considered by the Nebraska Liquor Commission — by early January, and the owners plan to open shortly after that.