Owners plan to open 402 sports bar at former Risky's location in Beatrice

Beatrice may see a new sports bar as early as January.

In August, Risky’s Sports Bar and Grill closed after a few months under new ownership.

Earlier this month, the Beatrice City Council approved recommending a Class-C liquor license for BLT Investments LLC at the former Risky’s location north of the Indian Creek Mall.

According to the license application, the business is an equal partnership between Doug Tegtmeier, Wes and Sarah Behrends and Julie Larson, who currently own 4one8 in downtown Beatrice.

The new business is called 402 Sports Bar and Grill.

“We felt that we’ve already branded ourselves in the community as the numbers restaurant and the numbers bar … so we just felt like that would be a great fit for us,” Sarah Behrends said.

Behrends said the sports bar will have more of a family focus and that they plan to use the Beatrice Public Schools’ Orangemen ‘O’ as part of the logo to show support for the community’s sports teams.