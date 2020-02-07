Owners of Omaha child care centers sentenced for theft of government money

A federal judge Friday sentenced an Omaha couple for theft of government property for getting thousands of dollars by submitting false claims about the number of children attending their day cares.

Chief United States District Judge John M. Gerrard gave Abdikadir Miji, 32, eight months in prison plus three years of supervised release and ordered him to pay $100,287 in restitution.

Naimi Haji, 29, was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to make $42,840 restitution.

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said the couple owned Comfort Home Care and M&N Day Care Center, which were licensed by the state of Nebraska for in-home family child care. Haji signed contracts with the state to receive reimbursement payments through the Child Care and Development Fund grant program for child care expenses for eligible children. Miji and Haji then submitted claims for reimbursement.

Kelly said an investigation by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showed that between June 1, 2015, and April 1, 2016, Miji and Haji submitted false claims relating to the number of children attending the day care facilities in order to receive payments through the program.

