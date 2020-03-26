‘Outrageous speeds’ — State Patrol staying busy stopping speeders pushing it past 100

Despite the coronavirus clampdown, it’s still mostly business as usual at the Nebraska State Patrol.

Troopers are still patrolling the road, still asking for your license and registration.

But they don’t ask the reason for your speeding, so they can only guess why they stopped six people pushing it past 100 mph Wednesday, and 28 since March 18.

Pedal down, pulled over Since March 18, Nebraska State Patrol has written 28 tickets to drivers going more than 100 mph, most of them on Interstate 80. A county breakdown: Buffalo: 2 Cass: 2 Dawson: 6 Dodge: 1 Douglas: 3 Hall: 3 Kimball: 3 Lancaster: 1 Lincoln: 3 Otoe: 1 Sarpy: 1 Scotts Bluff: 1 York: 1

“I can make some assumptions,” said Capt. Jason Scott, commander of the Omaha-based Troop A. “Traffic is thinner, and there’s room to move and do some of these things?”

Or that the law has somehow lowered its guard?

“I get the feeling people are under the assumption we’re not working as hard as we were three weeks ago — and that couldn’t be further from the truth.”